Months after I-T dept ‘surveys’, Centre suspends think tank CPR’s FCRA license

The Union government Monday suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). This move comes five months after the Income Tax department conducted ‘surveys’ of the premises of the CPR, Oxfam India, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) which funds a range of digital media entities.

According to the CPR website, it is “recognised as a not-for-profit society by the Government of India, and contributions to the Centre are tax exempt. CPR receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR), and is a Department of Science and Technology (DST) recognised institution. CPR receives grants from a variety of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies.”

Sources said the CPR’s FCRA registration was in operation when the I-T department conducted surveys on September 5, last year. The licence expired on September 30. Last year, the Ford Foundation, the Australian High Commission, and the Institute of Development Studies, UK were listed as donors on its website.

After the I-T survey, the CPR said that it was complying with all local laws. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance and are confident that we have done nothing wrong. We are committed to working with the authorities to address any questions they might have,” the CPR president and chief executive Yamini Aiyar said in a statement. The statement added that as one of the 24 research institutes of the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research Network, the CPR had all requisite approvals and sanctions, and was authorised by the government as a recipient under the FCRA. The institute said it cooperated with the Income Tax probe.

The government reserves the right to cancel the FCRA registration of any NGO if it finds it to be in violation of the Act. Registration can be cancelled if an inquiry finds a false statement in the application; if the NGO is found to have violated any of the terms and conditions of the certificate or renewal; if it has not been engaged in any reasonable activity in its chosen field for the benefit of society for two consecutive years; or if it has become defunct. It can also be cancelled if “in the opinion of the Central Government, it is necessary in the public interest to cancel the certificate,” the FCRA says. Registrations are also cancelled when an audit finds irregularities in the utilisation of foreign funds.