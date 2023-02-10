scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Supreme Court gets 2 new judges as Centre clears appointments, regains full strength

The top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, was working with 27 judges. With the fresh appointments, the court is left with no vacancies

Justices Aravind Kumar (left) and Rajesh Bindal were appointed as judges of the Supreme Court by the Centre on Friday. (Photos: High Court websites)
Supreme Court gets 2 new judges as Centre clears appointments, regains full strength
The Supreme Court on Friday regained its full strength of 34 judges as the Centre cleared the appointments of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar. This comes days after the apex court got five more judges.

Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar are the Chief Justices of Allahabad and Gujarat High Courts, respectively.

Announcing the appointment, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. 1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC.”

The top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, was working with 27 judges. With the fresh appointments, the court is left with no vacancies.

With more judges set to retire, the court is set to have five more vacancies by the end of June this year.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:33 IST
