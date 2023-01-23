Centre announces Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2023

The Centre has selected the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station (LFS), Mizoram, for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2023 for their work in disaster management.

A Prime Minister’s Office statement said the OSDMA was established in 1999 in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone. “OSDMA embarked on multiple initiatives including raising of the Odisha Disaster Response Action Force (ODRAF), Multi-hazard Early Warning Service (MHEWS) framework, and a cutting-edge technology-enabled web/smartphone-based platform called SATARK (System for Assessing, Tracking, and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge),” it said.

“OSDMA provided effective response during various cyclones, Hudhud (2014), Fani (2019), Amphan (2020), and Odisha floods (2020). OSDMA conducted disaster preparedness initiatives in building community resilience in 381 tsunami prone villages/wards and 879 multi-purpose cyclone/ flood shelters located within 1.5 km from coastline,” it said.

For the award of 2023, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2022, onwards, and 274 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

“Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram, responded efficiently and effectively to a massive forest fire which was reported on April 24, 2021, in the uninhabited forest areas that surrounded Lunglei town and spread to more than 10 village council areas. Lunglei fire station personnel assisted by local civilians worked continuously for more than 32 hours during which they motivated and provided on-the-spot training to residents. Due to the valiant, brazen, and prompt efforts of fire and emergency staff in putting out the flames, there was no loss of life and property and the spread of fire to other parts of the state was prevented,” it added.

Notably, the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instituted an annual award known as Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognise and honour the contribution and service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management. “Under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved the disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities,” the statement said.