Centre, states meet to discuss check on stubble burning

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday chaired an inter-ministerial meeting with the states on the issues of crop residue management.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.

“The three ministers held intense discussions with the states to check the burning of stubble,” the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Tomar said there is a need for the state governments to fix accountability of the Collectors in the districts affected by stubble burning. Rupala stressed on proactive steps, especially for the problem of stubble burning in Punjab, the statement said, adding that Yadav asked the states to implement “effective” measures “immediately”.

“In the high-level review meeting, senior officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi state government and top officials of all the three central ministries as well as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Central Pollution Control Board, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Ministry of Power and senior officials of other central ministries and departments participated,” the statement said.

“It was informed in the meeting that the states need to ensure effective utilization of 2.07 lakh machines already supplied by the Center during the last 4 years and 47,000 machines being provided during the current year,” it said.

“Under the Central Scheme on Crop Residue Management, the government is already providing financial assistance to Punjab, Haryana, UP and NCT Delhi to combat air pollution in Delhi NCR due to stubble burning. Rs 601.53 crore has already been released by the Centre during the current year so far. Also, out of the amount given in the last four years, about Rs 900 crore is available with the states. The need for effective utilization of funds provided by the Government of India to the states for stubble management was emphasized in the meeting,” it said.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Tomar said the states should promote widespread use of bio-decomposer developed by the Pusa Institute for effective in-situ decomposition of stubble.

“He [Tomar] said that the Central Government has tried its best to fulfill the expectations of states. If the state governments also work diligently in the same way, it will bring good results. Especially, if effective checking is done on stubble burning in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts of Punjab, then half the job will be done, because these two districts are facing the maximum problem,” the statement said.

“Effective control in these four states will also help contain the problem from spreading to other states. If we work with holistic efforts in a planned manner, the availability of fodder for cattle will also be easy,” it said.

Advertisement

Tomar also informed that a workshop is being organized in Pusa, Delhi on November 4, in which farmers from Punjab and adjoining areas have been called for this purpose, senior officers of Punjab should also participate in this workshop so that their doubts regarding the Pusa decomposer are cleared.