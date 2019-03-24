Toggle Menu
Centre, state govts working together to make India TB-free by 2025: PM Narendra Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/centre-state-govts-working-together-to-make-india-tb-free-by-2025-pm-modi-5640235/

Centre, state govts working together to make India TB-free by 2025: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said Centre's efforts such as the TB Free India campaign and Ayushman Bharat are improving health standards and providing assistance to TB patients.

Centre, state govts working together to make India TB-free by 2025: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

The Centre and the state governments are working together to make India TB-free by 2025, ahead of global target of achieving the goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.

In a series of tweets on the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, he said, the government reaffirms its commitment towards ensuring a TB-free society.

“This would greatly benefit the poor. Correct and complete treatment is the key to winning the battle against TB. I also salute the people and organisations strengthening the TB-free movement,” he wrote.

The Centre and various state governments are working hard to make India TB-free by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030, he asserted.

He said Centre’s efforts such as the TB Free India campaign and Ayushman Bharat are improving health standards and providing assistance to TB patients.

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Army personnel killed in LoC firing by Pakistan
2 Supreme Court to hear on Monday fresh plea for not evicting forest dwellers
3 Indian naval crew has rescued more than 192 people in cyclone-hit Mozambique