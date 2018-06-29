Centre’s top priority to build modern healthcare infrastructure for poor, middle class: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing a gathering at Maghar in UP on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) PM Modi addressing a gathering at Maghar in UP on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government has focused on the health sector in the last four years and it is among the Centre’s top priorities to provide modern healthcare to the people. The prime minister, who laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at the AIIMS today, said the Centre along with state government is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare to benefit the poor and the middle class of the country.

“Because of policy interventions of the government, we are moving towards a situation where we are providing good healthcare for the poor and middle class so that they don’t have to pay an unnecessary cost for healthcare,” Modi said.

The PM also inaugurated a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital, at AIIMS in New Delhi today. Apart from this, he also dedicated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a ‘connection motorable tunnel’ between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.

Yesterday, PM Modi addressed a gathering at Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. He also inaugurated a two-day Kabir Mahotsav organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Maghar. The festival was organised to mark the 500th death anniversary of mystic poet and saint, Kabir Das.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd