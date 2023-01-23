scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Centre only spreads lies, no proof of surgical strikes against Pakistan: Digvijaya Singh

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof. All they do is spread lies," said Singh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya SinghSenior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File)
Centre only spreads lies, no proof of surgical strikes against Pakistan: Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of “spreading lies” about surgical strikes against Pakistan by the Indian armed forces in 2016.

Singh was addressing a public rally during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra’s J&K leg in  Jammu. Taking a jibe at the Central government’s claims of surgical strikes after the Uri attack, Singh said, “They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof. All they do is spread lies.”

Singh also appealed to all citizens to come forward and raise their voices against the injustice by the Central government.

At the same rally in Jammu, Rahul said that the Congress party will put all its might behind restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “There’s no bigger issue than your statehood. They (Centre) have snatched away your right. Congress party will show full support, it will put all its might behind restoring statehood,” Rahul said.

Monday’s Yatra started from Samba’s Vijaypur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway at around 7 am and received a warm welcome as it entered the winter capital Jammu in the afternoon.

With repeated occurrences of blasts in Jammu and Kashmir in the last week amid Rahul’s Yatra and the upcoming Republic Day, local authorities have further strengthened security.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 15:54 IST
