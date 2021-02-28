Centre specifies comorbidities for vaccine eligibility, cap on charge at Rs 250 per dose

February 28, 2021 4:33:56 am
THE CENTRAL Government has capped the cost of a single Covid vaccine dose at Rs 250 per person in private healthcare facilities for those above the age of 60 and those above the age of 45 years with associated co-morbidities, who will be eligible for vaccination in next phase starting March 1.
On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told senior state officials of the National Health Mission that private hospitals functioning as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) “can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose”.
The states were also informed that around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 private hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as CVCs. The Centre will also share georeference maps with GPS coordinates of all such facilities that will serve as CVCs.
During the meeting, Bhushan informed states about the system of certifying people within the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities specified by the government. The Health Secretary told states about the one-page certificate to be signed by a registered medical practitioner that can be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering. A hard copy can also be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC, he said.
The listed co-morbidities for beneficiaries in the 45-59 age group are:
- heart failure with hospital admission in past one year
- post cardiac transplant/left ventricular assist device
- significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF, less than 40 per cent)
- moderate or severe valvular heart disease
- congenital heart disease
- coronary artery disease and hypertension or diabetes on treatment
- angina and hypertension or diabetes on treatment
- CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension or diabetes on treatment
- pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension or diabetes on treatment
- kidney/ liver/ hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipient
- end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis
- current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids or immunosuppressant medications
- decompensated cirrhosis
- severe respiratory disease with hospitalisation in last two year
- lymphoma or leukaemia or myeloma
- diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy
- sickle cell disease or bone marrow failure or thalassemia major
- primary immunodeficiency disease or HIV infection
- persons worth disabilities due to intellectual disability or acid attack with involvement of respiratory system or person with disabilities having high support needs or multiple disabilities including deaf blindness.
