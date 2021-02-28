Centre specifies comorbidities for vaccine eligibility, cap on charge at Rs 250 per dose

Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said that around 12 of the chain’s hospitals already have experience vaccinating around 18,000 of its healthcare workers in the earlier phase of the campaign.

THE CENTRAL Government has capped the cost of a single Covid vaccine dose at Rs 250 per person in private healthcare facilities for those above the age of 60 and those above the age of 45 years with associated co-morbidities, who will be eligible for vaccination in next phase starting March 1.

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told senior state officials of the National Health Mission that private hospitals functioning as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) “can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose”.

The states were also informed that around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 private hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as CVCs. The Centre will also share georeference maps with GPS coordinates of all such facilities that will serve as CVCs.

During the meeting, Bhushan informed states about the system of certifying people within the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities specified by the government. The Health Secretary told states about the one-page certificate to be signed by a registered medical practitioner that can be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering. A hard copy can also be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC, he said.

The listed co-morbidities for beneficiaries in the 45-59 age group are: