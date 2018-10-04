Centre slashes fuel prices by Rs 2.50: List of states where petrol, diesel has become cheaper Centre slashes fuel prices by Rs 2.50: List of states where petrol, diesel has become cheaper

Facing mounting criticism from the opposition and with Assembly elections round the corner, the Centre Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre. Addressing a presser, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the decision will result in a revenue loss of Rs 10,500 crore in six months and urged states to effect a similar cut.

Soon after the announcement, several BJP-ruled states followed the suit and gave an overall relief of Rs 5 per litre.

Here’s a list of states where fuel prices have become cheaper:

Gujarat

Maharashtra (only petrol)

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Chattisgarh

Uttarakhand

Assam

Tripura

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Arunchal Pradesh

Goa

The Kerala government ruled out slashing the cess on petrol and diesel to match the Centre’s announcement in fuel price cut. Reacting to Jaitley’s suggestion, State Finance minister T M Thomas Isaac said it would adversely affect the state’s revenue. Blaming the Centre for the frequent spurt in price of petroleum products, Isaac said it was the Centre that hiked the taxes on petroleum products. He also said the state had already reduced the tax on petroleum products earlier.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed the Centre for high fuel prices, and demanded that the Union government should roll back the Rs 10 cess it levied on petrol and diesel before asking the states to reduce taxes. She claimed that fuel prices were reduced in the international market and asked why these were increasing in the country.

“We (Bengal government) have already reduced fuel prices. You (Centre) have increased cess by Rs 10. Now you have reduced it by Rs 2.50 and you are asking others to do it. Others (states) are not your servants. You roll back the entire increase of Rs 10 and then talk”, Banerjee said at a programme. West Bengal had reduced the fuel price by Re 1 in August.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded a Rs 10 per litre cut in fuel prices. He said the Modi government raised excise duty on petrol from Rs 9.48 to Rs 19.48, leading to a steep rise in its price despite a sharp decline in international prices of crude oil. “Modi government raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 and today reduced only Rs 2.50. This is cheating. Centre should bring down petrol prices at least by Rs 10,” he said in a tweet.

