Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Centre signs peace pact with Manipur insurgent group

The tripartite agreement was signed by the Centre, Manipur government and the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) rebel group, which mostly operated in Manipur.

The agreement was signed by officials of the home ministry and the government of Manipur and representatives of the ZUF in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Twitter/ @NBirenSingh)
The Centre on Tuesday signed a peace agreement with a Manipur insurgent group, which agreed to give up violence and join the democratic process.

“Fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an insurgency-free and prosperous Northeast and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government of India and the government of Manipur entered into a cessation of operation agreement in New Delhi with ZUF that had been active for more than a decade,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

“This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur. The agreement was signed by officials of the home ministry and the government of Manipur and representatives of the ZUF in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh,” the MHA said.

“Representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law of the land. The agreement provides for rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres. A joint monitoring group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules,” the MHA added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 21:35 IST
