Centre signs MoUs with MP, Rajasthan to implement Jal Jeevan Mission Phase 2

The Centre has signed MoUs with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to roll out Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. (Representative Image)

Days after the Union Cabinet approved the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till 2028, the Centre on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two states—Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan—for the implementation of the second phase of the rural tap water scheme.

The signing of the MoUs is one of the four mandatory requirements for states to avail the central funds under the JJM 2.0, for which the Centre has approved an additional outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore till 2028.

The other mandatory requirements are: creation of Sujal Gaon IDs to ensure complete digital mapping of all rural water supply schemes, timely financial reconciliation, and notification of state operation and maintenance (O&M) policies.