Centre should step in to solve crop burning crisis: Amarinder Singh

Days after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on pollution, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday urged the Centre to step in and find a consensus to resolve the crisis caused by stubble burning.

Advertising

Pointing to action against 2,923 farmers in 20,729 cases of stubble burning reported till November 1 in Punjab, Singh said his government expects a 10-20% decline in the number of cases this year due to an intensified drive. As against around 49,000 cases of stubble burning last year, the state has so far recorded 20,729 cases this year, with over 70% paddy already harvested.

Enforcement teams imposed fines amounting to Rs 41.62 lakh, while the Punjab PCB imposed fines of Rs 62 lakh on 31 combine harvesters operating without super-straw management systems.

However, Singh said these steps were not sufficient to check the problem, as most farmers in Punjab owned less than 5 acres, making it unviable for them to opt for hi-tech ways of managing stubble. He sought compensation from the Centre and added that his state was reeling under massive debt in the aftermath of GST.

Underlining the need to wean farmers away from paddy, he reiterated his demand for MSP for other crops to help promote diversification. While admitting that Punjab was contributing to Delhi’s smog, Singh said to put the blame only on his state was “absolutely incorrect”. He added that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was playing politics and not taking steps to resolve the problem.