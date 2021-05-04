Instead of spending Rs 13,000 cr on PM’s new house, Centre’s focus should be Covid relief: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that the state government's actions are designed to cover up the truth and terrorise both the public and the medical community, which is working tirelessly to save lives. (File photo)

Claiming that Centre’s resources are being diverted for the “construction of a new house for the prime minister,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government for not putting all its resources in saving the lives of people at a time when the country is struggling with shortage of oxygen, vaccines and hospital beds amid a deadly covid wave.

In a tweet this morning, Gandhi wrote: “When the people of the country are struggling with shortage of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, medicines, then it would be better if the government put all the resources in the work of saving the lives of the people, instead of constructing a new house of 13,000 crores.”

जब देश के लोग ऑक्सीजन, वैक्सीन, हॉस्पिटल बेड, दवाओं की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं तब सरकार 13000 करोड़ से पीएम का नया घर बनवाने की बजाए सारे संसाधन लोगों की जान बचाने के काम में डाले तो बेहतर होगा। इस तरह के खर्चों से पब्लिक को मैसेज जाता है कि सरकार की प्राथमिकताएँ किसी और दिशा में हैं। pic.twitter.com/2OylP2ncJ6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2021

Gandhi was referring to the new residence of the Prime Minister which is a part of the Central Vista revamp project and will be ready by December 2022. Its total estimated project cost is Rs 13,450 crore.

The Congress party has been consistently vocal over Centre’s inadequacies to deal with the pandemic at this crucial time.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the only way to stop the spread of Covid-19 was a full lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections. He also blamed the Centre’s “inaction” while innocent people died due to the virus.

Priyanka has also previously hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he needs to show up and tell people how he is going to save lives. She also asked the government why India was facing an acute oxygen shortage despite having one of the largest production capacities in the world.