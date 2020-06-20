Centre should decide fate of MoUs with Chinese firms: Maharashtra govt

Raut discussed the matter with Thackeray on Friday after Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted that the Maharashtra government’s agreement with China’s SUV automaker Great Wall Motors, worth $ 1 billion, should be scrapped as soon as possible. Raut discussed the matter with Thackeray on Friday after Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted that the Maharashtra government’s agreement with China’s SUV automaker Great Wall Motors, worth $ 1 billion, should be scrapped as soon as possible.

The Maharashtra government has decided to leave the fate of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with three Chinese companies, which had promised multi-crore investments in the state as part of the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ initiative, to the central government. “The state government’s view is that a national policy vis-a-vis Chinese companies and products should be declared by the central government. One state government should not take a decision, the decision has to be pan-India. The state government is looking to the Centre to make an announcement in this respect,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.

Raut discussed the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday after Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted that the Maharashtra government’s agreement with China’s SUV automaker Great Wall Motors, worth $ 1 billion, should be scrapped as soon as possible.

During the virtual signing of the MoU, Great Wall Motors had committed to a phased investment plan in its proposed factory in Talegaon area of Pune district. The company claimed that the plan would help provide jobs to 3,000 people.

Earlier this month, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government, in a bid to get the economy back on track after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, signed MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore with companies from various industries, including three Chinese units. Representatives of 12 countries, including China and USA, were present on the occasion.

The signing of the MoUs took place just a couple days before the Galwan incident along the Line of Actual Control, where 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops.

During the signing of the pacts, Thackeray had promised the companies that the state government would remove all hurdles for setting them up. “We will help the companies set up their plants in various parts of Maharashtra. The government will clear all hurdles in their path,” he had said.

According to the office of the Industries Minister, of the total Rs 16,000 crore, Rs 6,000 crore investment has been planned at Talegaon. Two other Chinese companies — Hengli Engineering and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions– have also planned to invest Rs 1,250 crore.

