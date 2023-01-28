Centre should bring policy for foreigners: Meghalaya IPS officer

Bangladesh and Myanmar never accept back Rohingya refugees who enter India through their borders and the Central government should formulate a policy for foreigners, especially for Rohingya, said a paper submitted by a senior police officer posted in Meghalaya at the last week’s annual All-India Conference of DGs/IGs of Police in Delhi.

The document — ‘Concerted strategy to identify overstaying foreigners in India and their deportation’ — by senior IPS officer, David N R Marak, who is posted as DIGP (Eastern range) Meghalaya, stated: “Meghalaya shares a long international border with Bangladesh and therefore also faces the problem of illegal immigration of foreigners especially, Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees, and in some cases, international human trafficking rackets have been busted.”

“It is also the experience of Meghalaya Police that the states of Northeast are being used not only for illegal entry by Bangladeshi or Myanmarese nationals into India but the northeastern states are also used as a corridor for human trafficking,” it stated.

“The Rohingya issue is even more complex because they are Myanmarese refugees who are now infiltrating into India from Bangladesh. Whenever, illegal Rohingya refugees are caught and legal processes are initiated for deportation to either Bangladesh or Myanmar, both the countries refuse to accept them back… There is an urgent need by the government to formulate policies for tackling Rohingya who are stranded in India even after completion of all legal processes,” it added.

Marak also raised questions on the policy of the Border Security Force. “The BSF mans the India-Bangladesh border and when they detect any attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to infiltrate into India, they either register an or send the Bangladeshi nationals back,” it said.

“The BSF uses ‘push-back’ as a term for turning infiltrators back to Bangladesh from the international border. In such a scenario, there are no specific guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Ministry of External Affairs… There is a strong need for the Central government to issue guidelines for regulating such practices,” the document stated.

“There is an urgent need for the central government to formulate policies for foreigners’ stay, deportation, camps; especially for Rohingya who are not recognised by either Myanmar or Bangladesh,” Marak recommended.

Another IPS officer, M Harsh Vardhan, who is DCP in Delhi’s Dwarka district, suggested: “…there is an urgent need to prioritise the enforcement process to deploy resources to track and deport certain categories of foreign nationals. A good framework in this regard can be found in the US model.”

“In India, Foreigners Regional Registration Officers share a list of overstaying foreigners with the local police and the foreigner is most often not found at the address given… local police may not be in a position to dedicate resources to track the foreigner… There is a need to consider creating a Central agency or a unit… to deal with overstaying foreigners,” he said.

Another officer, JCP (southern range), Delhi Police, Meenu Choudhary, said as per the list shared by the Bureau of Immigration, 5,537 foreigners are overstaying in Delhi, however, this figure may be higher. “Out of this, 2,571 foreigners are untraced. This is a serious problem,” he said.