Centre should address pricing of oxygen & control its distribution: Uddhav Thackeray to PM

Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

In a video conference meeting on the Covid-19 situation with seven chief ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday highlighted the possible shortage of oxygen being faced by Maharashtra and asked the Centre to address the issue.

“The Centre should address the issue of the pricing of oxygen as well as control its distribution,” Uddhav said during the interaction. He also said that the trial process of the vaccine should be expedited. “Also, proper planning for its distribution is required.”

Uddhav said the PM should once again address the people to guide them. “Since festivals are coming up, the challenge is to prevent Covid-19 from spreading,” he added. As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the PM suggested that if special dedicated teams are deployed in 20 districts with high number of cases in Maharashtra, it will have an impact on the country’s Covid-19 statistics.

Uddhav, meanwhile, urged people to celebrate Navratri and Dusshera in a low-key manner like Ganesh festival. Guidelines will be issued soon, he said.

