Centre sets conditions for states to receive Jal Jeevan funds

Days after the Union Cabinet approved extending the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until 2028, the Centre has set four conditions that must be fulfilled by the states to receive funds, putting safeguards amid concerns over irregularities in the implementation of the rural tap water scheme.

This was conveyed by the Centre to the states during a video conference with states on Friday. The video conference, chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil, attended by Ministers of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED)/Rural Water Supply (RWS) and Panchayati Raj Departments of States and Union Territories. The meeting discussed the implementation roadmap of JJM 2.0.

“The release of Central funds under JJM 2.0 will be strictly conditional upon States/UTs meeting four mandatory compliance requirements. These include: signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU); creation of Sujal Gaon IDs to ensure complete digital mapping of all rural water supply schemes; timely financial reconciliation, and notification of State operation & maintenance (O&M) policies,” said an official.

The official said that the Centre has shared a copy of the MoU with all the states and UTs and they have been asked to sign the same as soon as possible so that funds can be released on time. Some of the states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh expressed their willingness to sign the MoUs soon, said the official.

The official said that states have been told clearly that the Centre will release funds upfront only in case of single village schemes (SVS) under the JJM. In case of multi village schemes (MVS) the Central funds will be released only after reviewing the Detailed Project Reports, the official said. However, in case of those MVS which are in quality affected or water scarcity areas, a relaxation will be made, the official added.

During the meeting, Patil released the Sujal Gaon ID, a scheme‑based unique digital identifier that enables complete digital mapping of rural piped water supply assets. So far, 1.64 lakh Sujal Gaon IDs across 31 States/ UTs have been created, linked to 67,000 Sujalam Bharat IDs. Each Sujalam Bharat ID integrates the scheme’s infrastructure ID and service area ID, creating a comprehensive digital footprint of rural water service delivery.

Addressing the meeting, Patil urged the states to ensure timely completion of schemes and strengthen on‑ground monitoring. Patil said that the conditions in the MoU are a way forward for bringing in the structural reforms and should be followed in letter and spirit.

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The safeguards are significant in view of Centre’s crackdown on widespread irregularities in the JJM implementation.

On Tuesday (March 10), the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional allocation of Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the JJM till 2028.

The scheme will now have an overall outlay of Rs 8.70 lakh crore till 2028. Of this amount, the Centre’s outlay will now be Rs 3.59 lakh crore, including Rs 2.08 lakh crore allocated in 2019.