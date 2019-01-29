Amit Shah slams Patnaik govt, says BJD’s ‘narrow mindset’ keeping Odisha poor

BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday said the poor in Odisha are unable to receive benefits and schemes of the Centre because of the ‘inefficiency’ and ‘inaction’ of the ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Slamming the Naveen Patnaik government, the BJP chief said that while Congress ruled for decades, it didn’t alleviate poverty, and now with the BJD as the state government, the funds released by the Centre are not able to reach the poor.

“Congress ruled India for decades but poor did not even get basic amenities such as gas connections, medical benefits and electricity. While in Odisha the poor is unable to benefit from schemes of Central government due to the narrow mindset of State Govt,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Slamming chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Shah said Odisha will have an ‘odia-speaking’ chief minister after the Assembly elections.

Addressing BJP workers at Kulia in Cuttack district, Shah said BJP will retain power at the Centre because the Narendra Modi government has sincerely worked for the welfare and development of the poor and people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes (SC/STs).

He also said that the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of opposition parties was devoid of a leader and policy.

“How can they form a strong government?” Shah asked.

(Inputs from PTI)