scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Centre seeks clarifications from Tamil Nadu govt on anti-NEET bill

Tamil Nadu government wants state students to be exempted from the examination. The state has suggested that students can be admitted to medical colleges based on their Class 12 scores.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 11:46:38 pm
Tamil Nadu to re-adopt bill to ban NEET

The Union Home Ministry has sought clarifications from the Tamil Nadu government on a bill that seeks to give exemption to the southern state’s students from the ambit of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. The NEET is a common qualifying test for MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges across India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

However, the Tamil Nadu government wants state students to be exempted from the examination. The state has suggested that students can be admitted to medical colleges based on their Class 12 scores.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said a bill namely ‘The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’, reserved by the governor of Tamil Nadu, for consideration and assent of the President of India was received in the home ministry on May 2, 2022.

Also Read |TN Governor has referred anti-NEET bill to Centre for Presidential assent: Stalin

He said as per practice, bills reserved by the governors of the states for consideration and assent of the President are processed in the home ministry in consultation with the nodal central ministries and departments. Accordingly, the minister said the consultation process with nodal central ministries and departments concerned with the bill was initiated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH furnished their ‘comments’ on the bill which have been shared with the government of Tamil Nadu on June 21, 2022, and June 27, 2022, respectively for their comments and clarifications,” he said replying to a written question in Lok Sabha.

Mishra said the consultation process in such cases takes time and therefore no fixed time can be prescribed for such approval. The Tamil Nadu government passed the NEET exemption bill for the second time in February after the governor had returned it last year. The bill was first passed in September 2021 seeking an exemption for the state from the ambit of the NEET.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu governor must not delay assent to anti-NEET bill. Doing so will invite suspicions of overreach

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement