Centre launches 3-week sanitation campaign led by women

A three-week-long sanitation campaign led by women would be launched on Wednesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The campaign aims to recognise and celebrate the transition from women in sanitation to women-led sanitation. A series of events and activities will be organised across cities to celebrate women from all walks of life, who will provide leadership in making the mission of garbage free cities (GFC) a success,” a Ministry statement said.

The campaign will start with opening nominations for awards for women leaders in the sanitation and waste management sectors on Wednesday. The campaign will include programmes for inter-state peer learning, where members of self-help groups will travel to other states. The campaign also aims to establish 75,000 “GFC influencers” who would work on waste management in their cities.

“Influencers are not just those on social media but even women, who are influencing groups, communities, states by contributing to the cause of public welfare in a massive way. They are launching swachhata initiatives, running them, influencing others to join in, thus providing the thrust to such drives,” the Ministry said.

Announcing the campaign, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said women had been crucial in transforming the Swachh Bharat Mission into a mass movement.