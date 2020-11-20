Centre rushes teams to 4 states seeing Covid spike

The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Thursday deputed high-level central teams to visit Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in these states.

“With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in the daily fatalities in UT of Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within the states of Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of COVID positive patients is on the rise,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up,” the ministry said.

