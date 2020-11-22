As Covid-19 cases surge, Centre sends high-level teams to Himachal, Punjab, UP

Across the country, a total of 45,882 new cases were detected on Thursday, slightly higher than the 44,807 who were declared to have recovered.

On a day when the country witnessed more active Covid-19 cases than recoveries for the first time in 47 days, the central government has decided to dispatch high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support them in pandemic response and management.

The three states have recently witnessed a marked rise in the number of active coronavirus cases. Earlier, similar teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

“These three-member teams will visit districts reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up,” the Union Health ministry was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The gap between recovered and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 80,80,655,” the ministry noted.

With Thursday’s addition of nearly 46,000 new cases, the total number of confirmed infections in the country has crossed the 90-lakh mark. Of these, more than 84.28 lakh, or nearly 94 per cent, have recovered from the disease, while over 1.32 lakh patients have died.

Before this, with Delhi witnessing a surge in , Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped in for a second time to issue directions on combating the situation. The Centre announced a slew of steps — adding more ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RT-PCR tests and carrying out house-to-house surveys.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday that all private hospitals in the capital would have to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds and up to 60 per cent of normal beds for coronavirus patients, and defer non-critical surgeries. This will lead to an increase of 2,644 beds.



Also, Ahmedabad city went under “complete curfew” from Friday night till Monday morning with only shops selling milk and medicines remaining open. A night curfew will be imposed indefinitely Monday night onwards.

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced night curfew in eight district headquarters with immediate effect. A government release said markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in urban areas of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara will remain open till 7 pm, while night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm till 6 am.

