Centre announces Rs 80,000 crore package for J&K; IIT, IIM, AIIMS soon, says minister

Union Minister of State for HRD and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre said Wednesday that the Rs 80,000 crore development package sanctioned by the Central government would enable setting up of new IIT, IIM and AIIMs besides development of highways, power generation and irrigation projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even those projects that have been lying dormant in the last several decades would be revived in a speedy manner, said Dhotre while addressing the Centre’s public outreach programme at Kalakote.

During his two-day visit to the Union Territory, he interacted with the general public and senior officers besides inaugurating various development projects and reviewing ongoing schemes.

Dhotre pointed out the main objective of the visit was to accelerate works on projects being executed under the Prime Minister Development Package, to restart long pending projects and to ensure effective administration with transparency.

Apprising people about various steps taken by the Central government for the rapid progress of the region, especially after the abrogation of Article 370, and to take more than 50 Central schemes to all the people in J&K was an important objective of the outreach program, Dhotre said.

