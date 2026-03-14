Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under National Security Act

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under NSA for allegedly playing a role in instigating the violent protests in Ladakh on September 24, which led to four deaths in police firing. (Express Photo)

In a significant bid to restore calm in Ladakh, the Centre has revoked the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), nearly six months after his arrest amid escalating protests.

The Centre’s decision comes days after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale is set to hear the matter on March 17 (Tuesday). The court made it clear that it will not hear any more arguments beyond the date.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the NSA for allegedly playing a role in instigating the violent protests in Ladakh on September 24, which led to four deaths in police firing.