Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under National Security Act
The move comes nearly six months after Sonam Wangchuk was detained for allegedly playing a role in instigating violent protests in Ladakh, and days before a Supreme Court hearing on a plea challenging his detention.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under NSA for allegedly playing a role in instigating the violent protests in Ladakh on September 24, which led to four deaths in police firing. (Express Photo)
In a significant bid to restore calm in Ladakh, the Centre has revoked the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), nearly six months after his arrest amid escalating protests.
The Centre’s decision comes days after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale is set to hear the matter on March 17 (Tuesday). The court made it clear that it will not hear any more arguments beyond the date.
Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the NSA for allegedly playing a role in instigating the violent protests in Ladakh on September 24, which led to four deaths in police firing.
“In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26 under NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order. Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the NSA,” a Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.
“The government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and the overall economy,” the spokesperson added.
The government, the statement said, remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. “In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Wangchukwith immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the NSA,” it added.
“The government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the high-powered committee as well as other appropriate platforms,” it added.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More