Covid-19 containment measures to end on March 31, says Centre, face masks, social distancing to continue

In view of a decline in coronavirus cases across the country, the Home Ministry has decided to revoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for Covid containment measures. However, wearing a face mask and following social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states, Home Secretary of India Ajay Bhalla stated, “After the expiry of the existing MHA Order dated 25th February, 2022, no further Order may be issued by MHA.”

The letter specified that the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on containment measures, including on the use of face masks and hand hygiene, “will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic”.

The central government had issued orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act upon direction from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the containment of the virus in the country since March 24, 2020, when the pandemic first hit.

The February 25 order is set to expire on March 31, 2022. It had directed states to open up economic and social activities after assessing the risk of infection. It defined the parameters to identify areas where restrictions are needed as: Over 10% Test Positivity Rate in the last week and a bed occupancy of over 40 per cent (including oxygen supported or ICU beds).

Further, Bhalla in his letter stated that given the nature of the disease, “we still need to remain watchful of the situation”. “Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the States/UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level, as advised by MoHFW from time to time,” the letter said.

The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 only (on March 22) and the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28 per cent, he said. It is also worth mentioning that with the combined efforts, a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered, Bhalla added.