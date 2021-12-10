Centre revises guidelines for procurement of coarse grain

THE CENTRE has revised guidelines for procurement, allocation, distribution and disposal of coarse grains, allowing distribution of Jowar (Rabi) and Ragi for a longer period of 6-7 months respectively from the earlier 3 months.

In a statement on Thursday, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “Distribution period of Jowar and Ragi has been increased to 6 & 7 months respectively from the earlier period of 3 months. This would increase procurement and consumption of these commodities as the states would have more time to distribute these commodities in [the] Target Public Distribution System/ Other Welfare Scheme.”

The new guidelines were issued on December 7. Under the earlier guidelines, states were allowed to procure coarse grains from farmers at Minimum Support Price under Central Pool “subject to the prior approval” of the Centre and Food Corporation of India and the quantity was to be distributed within 3 months from the end of procurement period.

“Several difficulties were being faced by some state governments with respect to [the] distribution period of coarse grain which was 3 months each for procurement and distribution activity, irrespective of the shelf life of the commodity,” the ministry statement said.

The ministry said provision of inter-state transportation of surplus coarse grains through FCI is incorporated to cater to advance demand by consumer state. The government procures coarse grains mainly from Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.