Centre reviews price hike, availability of tomatoes

The Union government on Thursday reviewed prices and the availability of tomatoes across the country and roped in retail network Safal to provide alternative products such as puree to customers.

“The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs today chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to take stock of the rise in prices of tomatoes in some parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR,” said an official statement released Thursday.

According the price data on the national horticulture board website, the retail price of tomatoes rose to Rs 60 per kg in Delhi and Rs 80 per kg in Mumbai. The sudden rise has been attributed to the disruption of supply due rains in tomato-growing states.

“The representatives of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare informed that supply has been hit due to incessant rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka and it will normalise in the next 10 days as monsoon rains are already receding,” the statement said.

The government has roped in Safal, the largest organised retail network of fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR, to provide a substitute for tomatoes to customers. Apart from this, the statement said that the government has decided that “tomato-producing states will be requested to facilitate augmenting the supply to regions which are in short supply, including Delhi”.

“Tomato-producing states have been regularly advised to interact with APMCs, traders and transporters to ensure regular supply. The same is being reiterated to four major tomato-producing states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh — so that prices normalise.