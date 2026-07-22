Centre says ready to discuss NEET leak, Opposition insists on minister’s exit

The government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that it was ready for a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue, which has sparked nationwide protests, but the Opposition insisted on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Starting the short face-off between the Treasury and Opposition Benches before the House was adjourned, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, “The entire nation is in pain now… the way in which the government brutally dealt with students protesting against Dharmendra Pradhan.” Speaker Om Birla intervened and said the Opposition will be given a chance to speak during the discussion.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju then got up to speak and said, “The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue. If a discussion has to happen, it has to be done under a rule… when the discussion has to happen, its duration and under what rule it has to be done… We are ready for a discussion.”