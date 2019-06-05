Toggle Menu
Centre reaches out to Congress for cooperation in Parliamenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/centre-reaches-out-to-congress-for-cooperation-in-parliament-5767341/

Centre reaches out to Congress for cooperation in Parliament

According to PTI, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with the two ministers of state in his ministry -- Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan -- met Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence.

Rajya Sabha session, Parliament budget session, when will rajya sabha open, when is budget, budget 2019, lok sabha session
The Lok Sabha will commence from June 17. After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Speaker will be elected on June 19. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

The government reached out to the opposition Congress on Wednesday and sought the party’s cooperation in the upcoming session of Parliament, starting June 17.

According to sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, along with the two ministers of state in his ministry — Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan — met Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence here.

The ministers conveyed their best wishes to the senior Congress leader on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and sought his party’s cooperation in the upcoming Parliament session.

The government has convened an all-party meeting in Parliament on June 16, ahead of the Lok Sabha session, where it will seek the cooperation of all the political parties in ensuring a smooth session, the sources pointed out.

Advertising

The Lok Sabha will commence from June 17. After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Speaker will be elected on June 19.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India, France to hold mega air exercise ‘Garuda’ in July
2 Red sandalwood smuggler arrested, timber worth Rs 2 crore seized: cops
3 Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant passes away