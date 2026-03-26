Exclusive: Centre pushes for biometric checks on SIM issuance to tackle digital arrest scams

In a bid to tighten SIM card issuance and curb fraud, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been directed to fast-track the rollout of a Biometric Identity Verification System (BIVS) across all telecom service providers within nine months, The Indian Express has learnt.

The directions were issued by a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to tackle the threat of digital arrest. They came earlier this month during a high-level committee meeting chaired by a senior MHA official, with inputs from representatives of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and DoT.

“The panel underscored the urgency of a real-time dashboard to monitor SIM issuance per individual from any Point of Sale (PoS), enforcing the cap of nine SIMs per person and one SIM per day. Currently, TSPs track limits only within their networks, sharing data periodically with DoT and License Service Area (LSA) units,” an official said.