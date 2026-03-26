Exclusive: Centre pushes for biometric checks on SIM issuance to tackle digital arrest scams

In a bid to tighten SIM card issuance and curb fraud, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been directed to fast-track the rollout of a Biometric Identity Verification System (BIVS) across all telecom service providers within nine months, The Indian Express has learnt.
The directions were issued by a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to tackle the threat of digital arrest. They came earlier this month during a high-level committee meeting chaired by a senior MHA official, with inputs from representatives of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and DoT.
“The panel underscored the urgency of a real-time dashboard to monitor SIM issuance per individual from any Point of Sale (PoS), enforcing the cap of nine SIMs per person and one SIM per day. Currently, TSPs track limits only within their networks, sharing data periodically with DoT and License Service Area (LSA) units,” an official said.
According to the official, during the discussion, DoT is learnt to have informed that they currently identify multiple SIMs issued to an individual on a best-effort basis using demographic and facial data, as Aadhaar storage remains legally restricted.
“The proposed BIVS, powered by Digital Ledger Technology (DLT), will create unique digital identities from facial vectors and demographics. This will allow TSPs to check cross-operator limits instantly during onboarding. Now in Proof of Concept (PoC) stage across TSPs, full rollout hinges on notifying the Telecommunications (User Identification) Rules and Authorisation Rules – expected within three months – followed by six months for technical implementation,” the official said.
The official said that DoT and TSPs have been directed by the committee to explore slashing suspicious SIM blocking time to two-three hours. “TSPs have been directed to build mechanisms for sharing suspect spam and scam numbers among themselves, DoT, and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for proactive blocking.”
“The TSPs have also been directed to enhance AI-based fraud detection and monitoring systems, including analytics related to suspicious calling patterns and SIM usage, in a time limit of three months,” the official added.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More