Polluter pays principle: Centre proposes first-ever tar balls management rules to tackle marine pollution

The Centre has, for the first time, proposed dedicated rules to manage tar balls, the sticky, weathered residue from oil leaks, spills, effluents and accidents that cause on-shore and off-shore marine pollution. The Tar Balls Management Rules, 2026, assign responsibilities for the generation, collection, storage, transport, treatment, and disposal of this pollutant, including its repurposing as fuel in cement production.

It affects flora and fauna and the tourism industry through its deposition on beaches, especially India’s western coast, where tar balls wash ashore during the monsoon due to strong winds and currents. These tar balls contain toxic contaminants, such as heavy metals, trace elements, and persistent organic pollutants, and pose environmental and health risks.

Owing to the wide range of responsibilities assigned, it will cover persons or companies that own, control, or operate ships, vessels, and facilities where oil, both crude and fuel, is extracted, explored, transported, and handled. These entities together have been defined as ‘oil facilities’ under the draft rules.

The Rules also outline the role of ministries ranging from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to the Ministry of Ports, and the Defence Ministry regarding ‘environmentally sound’ management of tar balls, as well as district and state authorities.

Crucially, the Rules propose that state governments declare pollution in coastal areas caused by tar balls as a state disaster and that they act under the Disaster Management Act. Presently, the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP) establishes a framework and assigns responsibilities for responding to oil spills and preparing contingency plans.

State governments, through district administrations, are also to ensure tar ball collection from the shoreline, and environmentally sound transport to treatment facilities.

Oil facility owners will be liable to pay environmental compensation as per the ‘polluter pays principle’ if they fail to manage oil in an environmentally sound manner and lead to any oil spill, thereby causing environmental damage or injury to public health. Compensation will also be levied on transporters and operators of treatment facilities if tar balls are not handled in an environmentally sound manner.

Story continues below this ad

The Rules also propose the formation of a steering committee with members drawn from seven ministries and the pollution control board to advise the governments of coastal states and union territories on the implementation of these proposed rules.

As part of a framework for disposal, the rules propose that tar balls with a calorific value over 1,500 kilocalories can be used as a fuel source in industrial processes, mainly in the cement industry. This will be permitted after obtaining due authorisation from the state pollution control board.

Studies by Central Pollution Control Board scientists have highlighted that while oil spills trigger wide response measures, small spills are often unreported, exacerbating environmental damage.