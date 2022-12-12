scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Centre has no proposal to restore old pension scheme: MoS Finance in LS

In a written reply to a question by Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, Karad said, “The state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have informed the Central government/PFRDA about their decision to restart old pension scheme (OPS) for their state government employees.”

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad. (File)

There is no proposal under consideration of the government of India for restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, Karad said, “The state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have informed the Central government/Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart old pension scheme (OPS) for their state government employees.”

“The state government of Punjab on November 18, 2022, has issued notification regarding implementation of the OPS to the government employees who are presently being covered under the National Pension System (NPS),” the Minister said.

Karad informed, “The state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, have sent proposals to the Central government/PFRDA to return the accumulated corpus of subscribers under NPS to respective state governments. No such proposal has been received from the state government of Punjab.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

“In response to the proposals of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, PFRDA has informed the respective state governments that there is no provision under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act-2013 read along with PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations- 2015, and other relevant regulations, as amended from time to time, vide which the funds, which are already deposited both in the form of government contribution and employees’ contribution towards NPS, along with accruals, can be refunded and deposited back to the state government,” he said.

The Minister further said, “There is no proposal under consideration of government of India for restoration of old pension scheme.”

In a written reply to a separate question, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said, “Several requests have been received for inclusion of images of freedom fighters, eminent personalities, Gods and Goddesses, animals, etc. on Indian banknotes.”

Advertisement

Congress member Anto Antony had asked whether the government has received any request/representation to include more images (including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha) on Indian currency notes. To this, Choudhary replied, “Yes, Sir”.

“…several requests/ suggestions have been received regarding images on currency notes. RBI issued a press release dated June 6, 2022, in this regard clarifying that there is no proposal for changes to the existing currency and banknotes,” Choudhary said.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:34:49 pm
Next Story

Plans on expediting research projects, enhancing innovation & digital transformation in healthcare, says AFMC director Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close