Govt moves SC to free Ayodhya land: BJP welcomes move, says nothing to do with politics

The BJP on Tuesday welcomed the government’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking permission to return the “excess/superfluous land” out of the 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners”, saying that “unfreezing the acquired land” and “handing it over to its owners” was the least the government could do in view of the popular sentiment.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav argued that the move was not a political one. “It doesn’t in any way affect the main case nor has it got anything to do with politics or elections,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it would be up to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas to decide what to do with the land returned to it, and the government would not interfere in that. “The government is not touching the disputed land,” he said.

Welcoming the move, Madhav said there was no dispute over the land for which the Centre had sought vacating status quo.

“This land was under no dispute. There were various owners of different plots. Several of them had accepted compensation from the government and surrendered their plots permanently to the government,” he said.