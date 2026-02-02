Centre plans 40 km underground rail lines to connect Northeast with rest of India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rail connectivity to Northeast, Assam railway projects:Indian Railways is planning to lay underground railway tracks along a 40-km strategic corridor in West Bengal to connect the Northeast with the rest of India. Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Special planning has been undertaken to connect the Northeast with the rest of the country. Plans are underway to lay underground railway tracks along a 40-km strategic corridor to make the existing line into a four-line.”
Railway Budget 2026 allocation for Assam and Northeast
The national transporter has allocated a budget of Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states. “Railway projects worth a total of Rs 72,468 crore are currently underway in the region, and surveys for several new projects are also in progress,” the minister said.
Railway infrastructure work in Assam and Northeast region
The Railway Minister further added that projects worth a total of Rs 72,468 crore are currently under progress in Assam and the Northeast region. “This massive investment covers track creation, station redevelopment, and
safety enhancements across the entire state,” he said.
Rail network expansion in Assam and Northeast region
The railway network has rapidly expanded in Assam & NE Region. In a statement, the national transporter said: “ Since 2014, approximately 1,900 km of tracks have been constructed. This is more than the entire rail network of Sri Lanka.”
Railway electrification in Assam and Northeast region
Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent electrification in railway sector. On the other hand, 98 per cent has been electrified in Assam. “ In Assam & NE 2,839 km of rail lines electrified since 2014,” it said.
The national transporter said that one pair each of Vande Bharat Express and Vande Bharat Sleeper train services is currently operational in the region. It also added that three pairs of Amrit Bharat Express trains are operational in the region.
