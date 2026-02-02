Centre plans 40 km underground rail lines to connect Northeast with rest of India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rail connectivity to Northeast, Assam railway projects: Indian Railways is planning to lay underground railway tracks along a 40-km strategic corridor in West Bengal to connect the Northeast with the rest of India. Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Special planning has been undertaken to connect the Northeast with the rest of the country. Plans are underway to lay underground railway tracks along a 40-km strategic corridor to make the existing line into a four-line.”

Railway Budget 2026 allocation for Assam and Northeast

The national transporter has allocated a budget of Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states. “Railway projects worth a total of Rs 72,468 crore are currently underway in the region, and surveys for several new projects are also in progress,” the minister said.