Centre picks former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi as Indian envoy to Dhaka

AT A time when ties with Bangladesh is at a crucial stage of repair, former Union minister and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday. This is the first time in the last 12 years of the NDA government that a political leader has been appointed to serve as an envoy.
While the practice of appointing non-Indian Foreign Service officers is not new, the BJP-led government had not made many appointments where career diplomats were not sent as Indian envoys.
In December 2015, Ahmad Javed, a 1980-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer and former Mumbai Police Commissioner, was appointed as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Trivedi, who joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress in 2021, has been chosen after months of speculation over the appointment of Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
Currently, career diplomat Pranay Verma is the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka. He had navigated the tough and challenging period during the interim government from August 2024 to February 2026, after the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government collapsed on August 5, 2024.
Sources told The Indian Express that earlier, career diplomat and Indian ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, was in contention to succeed Verma, who is now headed to Brussels as India’s envoy to Belgium and the EU.
Sources said Chakravorty was considered for the past few months since he had served in Dhaka as India’s Deputy High Commissioner. He had served during the Hasina regime, and had a good network with the BNP as well as the other political stakeholders, and his name was almost finalised.
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But, sources said, the government decided to look for a political candidate after BNP chief Tarique Rahman won a landslide victory in the Bangladesh polls in February 2026.
Among the names considered were former Governor of Bihar and Kerala and former Civil Aviation Minister Arif Mohammed Khan and former Minister of State of External Affairs M J Akbar. But, finally the BJP leadership and the government decided to pick Trivedi for the position.
A BJP leader, who is aware of the vetting process, told The Indian Express, “After the Donald Trump administration assumed office in the US and appointed non-career diplomats as political appointees in ambassadorial positions, there is a thinking in the party that the Indian government can also experiment with similar strategy — at places where we need and we can.” This has influenced and shaped some thinking towards choosing Trivedi.
A former Railways Minister and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Trivedi has close to three decades of experience as a parliamentarian; he was awarded the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’ award in 2016. With roots in student politics, he has been a member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He was earlier with the Congress, Janata Dal and Trinamool Congress, before joining the BJP in 2021.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More