Centre picks former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi as Indian envoy to Dhaka

AT A time when ties with Bangladesh is at a crucial stage of repair, former Union minister and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday. This is the first time in the last 12 years of the NDA government that a political leader has been appointed to serve as an envoy.

While the practice of appointing non-Indian Foreign Service officers is not new, the BJP-led government had not made many appointments where career diplomats were not sent as Indian envoys.

In December 2015, Ahmad Javed, a 1980-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer and former Mumbai Police Commissioner, was appointed as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.