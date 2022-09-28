BJP leaders welcome ban on PFI, call it ‘long-time demand’; Congress MP asks why not RSS

Leaders of the BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India for its alleged terror activities. Talking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the move sends a message to all “anti-national groups” that they will not survive in this country.

“For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence,” Bommai said.

Praising the government for its ‘right decision,’ Bommai alleged that some of the organisation’s leaders went across the border for their training. Echoing similar sentiments, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the central government took the appropriate action against the organistaion and its affiliates who were aiding and abetting terrorist acts in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Reacting to this, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the prohibition was a necessary step to keep the country intact.

Welcoming the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “the Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold.”

I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2022

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan also supported the Central government’s decision. The Deewan of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti said the action was taken in compliance with the law and to prevent terrorism. It should be welcomed by all, he said.

“If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live here,” Khan told PTI.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his decision and said the PFI had planned unrest in Maharashtra as well and was planning to create communal divide.

केंद्र सरकारने पॉप्युलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया या संघटनेवर पाच वर्षांकरिता बंदी घालण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे. या निर्णयाचे महाराष्ट्र सरकार स्वागत करित आहे. — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 28, 2022

However, questioning the move, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said the PFI ban is not the remedy. “RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?” he asked.

Meanwhile, M.K. Faizy, National President of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said the BJP government’s decision is a direct blow on democracy and the rights of people enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

“Whoever spoke against the wrong and anti-people policies of the BJP regime have faced the threats of arrests and raids from them. Freedom of speech, Protests, and organisation has been ruthlessly suppressed by the regime against the basic principles of the Indian constitution. The regime is misusing the investigation agencies and laws to silence the opposition and scare the people from expressing their voice of dissent. An undeclared emergency is clearly visible in the country,” Faizy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.