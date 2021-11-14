Centre brings Ordinances to extend tenure of ED, CBI directors up to 5 years

The Centre on Sunday brought two ordinances to extend the tenure of directors of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by up to five years.

The present tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs is two years.

The Ministry of Law and Justice said that the Delhi Special Police (Establishment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 will come into immediate effect.

The Delhi Special Police (Establishment) Ordinance will introduce an amendment to the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, inserting a clause that states: “Provided that the period for which the Director holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on recommendation of the Committee under sub-section (1) of section 4A and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment.”

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 will introduce an amendment to the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.

The newly inserted clause reads: “Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause (a) and for reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment.”

The Ministry stated that the Ordinances are being promulgated by the President as the Parliament is not in session at present.