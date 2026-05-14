Centre to begin onion procurement today; 2 lakh tonne target set

Onions meeting the quality standard or Grade-A onions will be accepted by the procuring agencies and CWC after quality verification. (Express file photo)

Amid drop in the crop’s prices, the Centre is set to start the procurement of onions for the government’s price stabilisation buffer from May 15, a top official said on Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said that onion procurement will commence Friday. “This year the government has set the procurement target of 2 lakh tonnes of onion,” she said, adding that the responsibility of the onion storage is assigned to Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

The procurement will be undertaken by the two cooperative bodies — the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). Of the 2 lakh tonnes onion procurement target, NAFED and NCCF will procure in equal quantities of 1 lakh tonne each.