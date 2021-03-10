Centre on vaccine export: ‘Can’t be country-specific’

India is not immune to pandemic till the world has contained the disease, said the government, adding it has “allowed only limited export of vaccines while according highest priority to domestic needs”.

The Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the export of Covid-19 vaccines is important to simultaneously protect the high-risk population in all countries as pandemic management has to be done keeping “the entire globe as a unit” and that it is not possible to take a country-specific approach. India is not immune to pandemic till the world has contained the disease, said the government, adding it has “allowed only limited export of vaccines while according highest priority to domestic needs”.

