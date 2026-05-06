Centre okays Gujarat shipyard, 3 rail projects to ease up congestion

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the construction of a ship repair facility at Vadinar in Gujarat.
The project will be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore. Along with this, the Cabinet also approved the multitracking of three key railway sections covering 19 districts in six states at a cost of Rs 23,437 crore.
In the ship repair facility, two floating dry docks (FDDs) of 300 metres each will be created for the repair and maintenance of large vessels. The site will have over 14-metre-deep natural draft (depth of water) to accommodate large vessels for maintenance. The facility will have the repairing capacity of 34 ships per year.
According to officials, with this project India will get a facility to repair large vessels which are 250 metres and above in length. It will capture 5-6% vessel share of the potential market, including commercial domestic and foreign vessels. The project will also provide access to major ports such as Deendayal Port (Kandla), Mundra and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
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