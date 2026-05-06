Centre okays Gujarat shipyard, 3 rail projects to ease up congestion

According to officials, with this project India will get a facility to repair large vessels which are 250 metres and above in length.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the construction of a ship repair facility at Vadinar in Gujarat.

The project will be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore. Along with this, the Cabinet also approved the multitracking of three key railway sections covering 19 districts in six states at a cost of Rs 23,437 crore.

In the ship repair facility, two floating dry docks (FDDs) of 300 metres each will be created for the repair and maintenance of large vessels. The site will have over 14-metre-deep natural draft (depth of water) to accommodate large vessels for maintenance. The facility will have the repairing capacity of 34 ships per year.