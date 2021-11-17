Centre notifies transfer of Justice Bhandari from Allahabad to Madras HC

The Centre on Tuesday notified the transfer of Justice M N Bhandari from Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge of Allahabad High Court, as a Judge of Madras High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Madras High Court,” a notification by the Law Ministry stated.

As the senior-most judge in Madras HC, Justice Bhandari is likely to take charge as the acting Chief Justice. The transfer comes a day after the government approved the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to move Justice Sanjib Banerjee, the Chief Justice of Madras HC, to Meghalaya HC.

Justice Bhandari was appointed a judge of Rajasthan HC in 2007. In March 2019, overruling Justice Bhandari’s request for reconsideration, the SC collegium recommended his transfer from his parent high court to Allahabad HC “in the interest of better administration of justice”.

He was briefly the acting Chief Justice of Allahabad HC in June this year. He will retire in September 2022, as per Law Ministry records.

On September 16, the SC collegium recommended transfers of 17 judges across HCs, signalling a major reshuffle. The collegium recommended transfers of JusticeVivek Agarwal to Madhya Pradesh HC, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari to Andhra Pradesh HC, Justices C D Singh and Yashwant Varma to Delhi HC, Justice Subhash Chand to Jharkhand HC, and Justice Bhandari to Madras HC.