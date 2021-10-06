Centre notifies transfer of 15 HC judges recommended by SC collegium

The Centre on Tuesday notified the transfer of 15 High Court judges recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

Those whose transfers have been notified are Justices Sabina from Rajasthan High Court (HC), who is being shifted to Himachal Pradesh HC, A M Badar from Kerala HC to Patna HC, Vivek Agarwal from Allahabad HC to Madhya Pradesh HC, Ravi Nath Tilhari from Allahabad HC to Andhra Pradesh HC, Chandra Dhari Singh from Allahabad HC to Delhi HC.

Anoop Chitkara from Himachal Pradesh HC has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana HC, Yashwant Varma from Allahabad HC to Delhi HC, Manindra Mohan Shrivastava from Chhattisgarh HC to Rajasthan HC, Arindam Sinha from Calcutta HC to Orissa HC, Ujjal Bhuyan from Bombay HC to Telangana HC, Jaswant Singh from Punjab and Haryana HC to Orissa HC.

Also, MSS Ramachandra Rao from Telangana HC is going to Punjab and Haryana HC, Ahsanuddin Amanullah from Patna HC to Andhra Pradesh HC, Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Orissa HC to Uttarakhand HC and Paresh R Upadhyay from Gujarat HC to Madras HC.

The 15 are from a list of 17 judges whose transfers were recommended by the SC collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on September 16.

Transfers of the other two – Justices Soumen Sen from Calcutta HC to Orissa HC and T S Sivagnanam from Madras HC to Calcutta HC — are yet to be notified.