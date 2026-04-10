Centre notifies CAPF Act after President’s assent

The Centre on Thursday notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General) Administration Act after the assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

The new legislation was published in the Gazette on Thursday by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Aimed at creating a “comprehensive and uniform system”, the Act targets Group A General Duty officers and other personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. It also standardises recruitment processes, service conditions, administrative functions, and operational protocols, addressing the unique demands of these forces.

The government emphasised that CAPFs are vital to national security, including border protection and maintaining internal security across the Union and states. It noted that these forces function under a stringent command and control structure and have operational needs distinct from other organisations.