Centre notifies 10% EWS quota for government jobs

The Centre has notified the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs.

Referring to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which piloted the Constitutional Amendment passed in Parliament recently which enables this provision, the Department of Personnel and Training, in its notification, said all direct recruitment vacancies notified on or after February 2, 2019 will incorporate the quota.

While the state governments in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others have been approving the implementation of the EWS quota in their government jobs, the DMK has moved Madras High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the provision.

The Central government has maintained that the move has nothing to do with the upcoming 2019 general election.

“This has nothing to do with the elections. It was under consideration for a long time,” Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Saturday.