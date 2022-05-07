Delhi: Centre sends notices to Foreign Correspondents’ Club and IWPC to vacate bungalows

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent notices to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) and the Indian Women Press Club (IWPC) to vacate the respective government bungalows allotted to them.

The notice sent to the FCC on May 4 with the subject, “Retention of Government accommodation Bungalow No. AB-19, Mathura Road, New Delhi allotted to Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia-reg”, noted that the in-principle approval of the competent authority for the retention of government accommodation is for the period up to 31st July, 2022.

“You are, therefore, requested to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate the aforesaid house on or before 31st July, 2022,” it said.

The notice sent to the president of the FCC was also marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A similar notice to the IWPC noted that the bungalow must be vacated by July 31.

“We have asked them to vacate and look for other accommodations,” a senior housing ministry official said requesting anonymity.

Last month, the DoE undertook an exercise to vacate bungalows allotted to a number of former Union ministers during their tenures. It has evicted MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his father Late Ram Vilas Paswan, BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria from 7, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, PC Sarangi from 10, Pandit Pant Marg, and former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from 27, Safdarjung Road, the bungalow that was allotted to Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year.