Centre not disbursing funds under PM-Kisan scheme to Bengal farmers: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was not disbursing funds under the PM-Kisan scheme to peasants in the state despite the TMC administration having sent the verified names of farmers to it.

Accusing the BJP of falsely claiming that she is denying funds to the farmers, she said that the Trinamool Congress government in the state is giving Rs 5,000 each to peasants and has also arranged for free crop insurance.

The chief minister had on Monday informed the Assembly that out of 6 lakh applications of farmers sent by the Centre for verification for payment of monetary assistance under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the state government has returned 2.5 lakh names following necessary work.

The TMC supremo claimed at a public rally at Kalna in Purba Barddhaman district that peasants are facing atrocities during their agitation outside Delhi against the new farm laws.

She claimed that her government has provided assistance to all farmers in West Bengal and peasants in the state are better off than their brethren in many other states.

“The new farm laws must be repealed and our support for the agitation will continue till that is achieved,” she said.

With the TMC suffering desertions by some senior party leaders, Banerjee asserted that those who resorted to misdoings are leaving the party.

“I do not tolerate wrongdoings, that is why a few are leaving beforehand as they know they will not get a ticket (for the upcoming elections).

“The mother brings up the child with all care and he leaves when she needs him. The party is better off without such people,” she said.

Banerjee advised people to accept the money offered by the BJP and enjoy a feast but not vote for the saffron party.

Asserting that the law and order in West Bengal is better than BJP-ruled states, Banerjee claimed that the people of Tripura are regretting voting the saffron party to power.

“People there cannot speak up for their rights and are facing atrocities,” she said.

Banerjee reiterated that the BJP was allegedly bringing outsiders to the state ahead of the assembly elections and these leaders are having food at houses of locals for photo sessions.

“Some outsiders are coming in luxury cars and resorting to photo sessions to show they are partaking food at village people’s houses but the food eaten by them is brought from five-star hotels.

“West Bengal will be ruled by those from the state and not by those coming from Gujarat,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has not done anything to solve the mystery over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s disappearance.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to lies about Hinduism, Banerjee said that her party does not preach division among people on the basis of religion.

“The BJP has turned the country into a crematorium, but we will not allow the same to happen in Bengal,” she said, asserting that the TMC will win the assembly elections for the third consecutive term.

She said that people of all religions and languages live in harmony in the state.

Training her guns on the CPI(M)-led Left Front, she claimed that there is no difference between them and the BJP.

“What was Bam (Left) is now BJP’s Shyam,” she said.

Humayun Kabir, an IPS officer who resigned from his job a few days back, joined the TMC at the rally in the presence of the party supremo.

Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May.