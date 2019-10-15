Centre nod for release of 5 Punjab cops serving life terms

The Centre, accepting a Punjab government request, has approved to release five former police personnel from state, undergoing life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab, a Home Ministry statement said.

“The Government of India has accepted the request of the Government of Punjab for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in state for offences committed during militancy period,” a home ministry official said.

“The decision has been approved on humanitarian and compassionate considerations. A communication to this effect was sent to Punjab for taking necessary action,” the official said

On September 28, the Centre had decided to grant special dispensation to nine Sikh prisoners undergoing sentence in various jails. The Punjab government has decided to release 550 prisoners on humanitarian grounds to mark the ensuring 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. These prisoners have been in jail under the TADA.

One of them, Balwant Singh Rajona’s death sentence was commuted to life last month. He was convicted for assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Among the fresh batch of prisoners are those that served in the state police department on ranks such as superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector convicted of killings, kidnapping or staged shootouts during militancy in Punjab.

The Punjab government had made the request to the Centre citing grounds like old age and ill-health. According to an official, the oldest prisoner is 83 years old while the youngest is 63.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the “Centre’s decision to release the five police personnel languishing in various prisons.

Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision, the CM in a statement said he “hoped that the Centre would also give due cognizance to favourably consider his plea to release other cops whose release he had sought last month on humanitarian grounds”.

The Punjab government spokesperson said, “Captain Amarinder had written to Shah in September seeking the release of about 20 police personnel, pointing out that these men had acted while fighting terrorism, sponsored from across the border, in the interest of Punjab and the country. Some of these police personnel are, in fact, suffering from serious/terminal illnesses and deserved the Centre’s mercy, he added, pointing out that these men risked their lives during the dark days of terrorism for the nation, without any personal vested interest.”

“Most of the men whose release had been sought by the Chief Minister are now at advanced ages,” added the spokesperson.

The Chief Minister had further pointed out that around 1800 police officers of various ranks sacrificed themselves during the terrorism days, while fighting proxy war with terrorists to protect the unity and integrity of the country.

Former Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan and Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Singh Khaira reacted strongly over the move. “This is nothing but making mockery of our judicial system by overriding its decisions after decades of struggle for justice by aggrieved families of victims. I hope its not the killers of Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose wife fought for 25 years to bring culprits to justice.

This is nothing but a police state now,” Khaira said, adding that “in other words, it is a message to killers in uniform that you go ahead eliminate innocents in fake encounters and extra judicial killings and we (Govt) will take care of you. This is the new definition of human rights in Punjab.”

Calling it “Badal-Capt combine”, Khaira expressed anguish over release of 4 UP policemen convicted in the fake encounter of a Dalit Sikh boy Harjit Singh of Saharan Majra of Ludhiana whose family had fought the case for 20 years in a CBI Patiala court. Khaira said,” Now 5 more killers are to be set free.”