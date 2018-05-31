Centre nod for Krishna Murari as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana HC

On April 19, the Supreme Court Collegium had first recommended Justice Murari be to elevated as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. On April 19, the Supreme Court Collegium had first recommended Justice Murari be to elevated as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Union Law Ministry cleared the appointment of Justice Krishna Murari of the Allahabad High Court as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, sources said on Wednesday. The appointment is likely to be formalised by the President through a warrant of appointment in the next few days.

Justice Murari will succeed former chief justice S J Vazifdar, who retired on May 3.

On April 19, the Supreme Court Collegium had first recommended Justice Murari be to elevated as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, the central government, on May 3, had issued a late night order appointing Justice A K Mittal, the senior-most judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the acting chief justice of the court.

The apex court Collegium, while recommending Justice Murari for the post, had taken into consideration regional representation of chief justices in the high courts. The collegium had also considered the name of Justice Dilip Gupta, the senior-most judge of Allahabad High Court, but had chosen Justice Murari over him citing a longer term.

Justice Murari, a member of the Bar, was elevated as Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court in 2004. He was elevated as a permanent judge in August 2005.

