Centre never asked for data on oxygen deaths, says Singh Deo

July 24, 2021 4:56:08 am
Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Friday accused the Centre of misleading the country with its statement that states had not reported any data on deaths caused due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He added that the state government is conducting a re-audit of deaths recorded during the second wave.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Singh Deo said: “The government of India has been given constant data … They however never asked, not even as a separate column on the forms that the states had to fill, of deaths resulting due to oxygen shortage. Then making a statement…is willfully an attempt to cover up mismanagement.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-