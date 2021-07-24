Centre never asked for data on oxygen deaths, says Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Friday accused the Centre of misleading the country with its statement that states had not reported any data on deaths caused due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the state government is conducting a re-audit of deaths recorded during the second wave.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Singh Deo said: “The government of India has been given constant data … They however never asked, not even as a separate column on the forms that the states had to fill, of deaths resulting due to oxygen shortage. Then making a statement…is willfully an attempt to cover up mismanagement.”