5 Questions | ‘Centre must ensure early assent to Bills from Raj Bhavan’: DMK MP T Sumathy

DMK MP T Sumathy tells Liz Mathew why the Centre should intervene to clear a Bill pending with the Governor, proposing a ban on online gaming/gambling in Tamil Nadu.

What was the concern you raised during the question hour today?

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was expressing concern on the online games and gambling. He said with the consent of the state governments, the Union government will take up this matter.

You mentioned a Bill pending before the Governor.

I said our [Tamil Nadu] government passed a Bill proposing a ban on online gambling, but it is pending with the Governor for his assent. I wanted to know the Centre’s stand… to know how concerned the government is about the issue.

Is this a serious issue in Tamil Nadu?

As many as 40 youngsters have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu because of online gambling. It’s a serious issue, directly affecting the lives of the youngsters because many of them are lured into it. Another concern was endorsement of gambling platforms by celebrities. There is a thin line between online games and gambling and the grey area has been misused.

Did you feel assured with the minister’s response?

Not at all. The minister said that he cannot give a direct reply since the issue concerned some particular states. He said the government is still consulting the stakeholders to form a firm law.

Your party has raised the issue of Governor delaying Bills that have a direct impact on the lives of the people.

Yes, of course. When the state government passes Bills on sensitive and demanding issues like these, they have to be implemented soon. The Bill regarding abolition of NEET examination is also pending. Tamil Nadu has seen a large number of students getting a raw deal due to NEET. We are concerned over the Bill’s long pendency at the Governor’s office. It is high time that the Union government intervened.